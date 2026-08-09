In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Nyx vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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