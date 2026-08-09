In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Nyx vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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