In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Nyx vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-