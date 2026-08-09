In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Nyx vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-