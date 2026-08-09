In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Nyx vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-