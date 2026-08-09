Nyx vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.