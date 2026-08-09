Nyx vs Lithino 2.0 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Lithino 2.0 Brand Hero Electric Tunwal Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 71,990 Range 130 km/charge 70-85 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V 1.56 kWh Charging Time - 4-7 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Tunwal Lithino 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Lithino 2.0 has a range of up to 70-85 km/charge.