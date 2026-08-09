Nyx vs Yaarii [2022-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Yaarii [2022-2024] Brand Hero Electric Trinity Motors Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 69,999 Range 130 km/charge 75 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V 51.2 V Charging Time - 3 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Yaarii [2022-2024] has a range of up to 75 km/charge.