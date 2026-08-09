In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Yaarii [2022-2024] has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Nyx vs Yaarii [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Yaarii [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|130 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|51.2 V
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.