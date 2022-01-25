HT Auto
In 2024 Hero Electric Nyx or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Nyx vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Rafiki zl3
BrandHero ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 0.62 Lakhs₹ 84,855
Range130 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Nyx
Hero Electric Nyx
NYX LI
₹61,866*
*Ex-showroom price
Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W1 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
55 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Kerb Weight
68 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Integrated Bottle Holder, Pep Switch,-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,99088,697
Ex-Showroom Price
60,99084,855
RTO
00
Insurance
03,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3101,906

