In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Nyx vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|130 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|48 V
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.