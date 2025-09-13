In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Nyx vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Avenis
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-