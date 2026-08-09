In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 120-145 km/charge.
Nyx vs Zepop Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Zepop
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 61,770
|Range
|130 km/charge
|120-145 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.15 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours