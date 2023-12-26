In 2023 Hero Electric Nyx or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Electric Nyx or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at 0.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 55 km/charge and the S1 X has a range of up to 95 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less