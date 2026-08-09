Nyx vs QV60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Qv60 Brand Hero Electric NIJ Automotive Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 54,625 Range 130 km/charge 120 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V - Charging Time - 6-8 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.