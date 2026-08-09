Nyx vs Flion Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Flion Brand Hero Electric NIJ Automotive Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 57,788 Range 130 km/charge 120 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V - Charging Time - 6-8 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.