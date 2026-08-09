In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge.
Nyx vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|130 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)