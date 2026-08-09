In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Nyx vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|130 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.