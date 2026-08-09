In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
Nyx vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|130 km/charge
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.