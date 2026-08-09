In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge.
Nyx vs LXS 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Lxs 2.0
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 84,999
|Range
|130 km/charge
|98 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|2.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.