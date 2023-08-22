In 2024 Hero Electric Nyx or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Nyx or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at 0.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT KM Price starts at 42,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 55 km/charge and the XGT KM has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Komaki offers the XGT KM in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less