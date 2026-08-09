In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge.
Nyx vs e-Luna Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|E-luna
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 69,990
|Range
|130 km/charge
|110-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|2 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours