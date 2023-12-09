In 2024 Hero Electric Nyx or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Hero Electric Nyx or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at 0.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Price starts at 48,000 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Nyx up to 55 km/charge and the Kollegio Plus has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus in 3 colours.
