Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Hero Electric Nyx vs Hop Electric LYF

In 2024 Hero Electric Nyx or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Nyx
Hero Electric Nyx
NYX LI
₹61,866*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCPMSM
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55 km/charge80 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph50 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,99066,535
Ex-Showroom Price
60,99066,535
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3101,430

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Ride-sharing app Lyft took the opportunity to provide a gift card to a family with the surname Uber, who was denied signing up for the Uber ride-sharing app.
    Why Lyft sent a $1000 gift card to Uber? Details here
    16 Jul 2023
    The Hop Oxo electric motorcycle gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 discount as part of the monsoon offers
    Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
    14 Jul 2023
    The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
    Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
    24 Oct 2023
    Hop Electric Mobility's electric two-wheeler range will see an increment between 3-5 per cent depending on the model
    Hop Electric to hike prices on electric two-wheeler range by 3-5% from January
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     