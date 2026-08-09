In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Nyx vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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