In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Nyx vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Shine
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 80,852
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-