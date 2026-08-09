In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Nyx vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-