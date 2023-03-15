Saved Articles

Hero Electric Nyx vs Honda Livo

In 2023 Hero Electric Nyx or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Nyx
Hero Electric Nyx
NYX LI
₹61,866*
*Ex-showroom price
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
55 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,99090,996
Ex-Showroom Price
60,99078,500
RTO
06,280
Insurance
06,216
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3101,955

