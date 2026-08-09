In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Nyx vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-