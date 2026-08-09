In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Nyx vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 76,401
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-