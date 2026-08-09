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HomeCompare BikesNyx vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

Hero Electric Nyx vs Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Nyx vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
BrandHero ElectricHonda
Price₹ 0.62 Lakhs₹ 76,401
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-65.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Nyx
Hero Electric Nyx
NYX LI
₹61,866*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
DLX New
₹76,401*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Electric Nyx Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
140 mm162 mm
Kerb Weight
68 kg112 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
55 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Integrated Bottle Holder, Pep Switch,Side Stand Engine Cut Off
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,99087,988
Ex-Showroom Price
60,99074,401
RTO
07,452
Insurance
06,135
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3101,891

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