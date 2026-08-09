In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Nyx vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 88,339
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.92 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-