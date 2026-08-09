In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Hero Lectro Muv-E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Nyx vs Muv-E Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Muv-e
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 61,999
|Range
|130 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|14.5 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.