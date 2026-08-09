Nyx vs F3i Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx F3i Brand Hero Electric Hero Lectro Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 42,999 Range 130 km/charge 25 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V - Charging Time - 4 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Hero Lectro F3i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F3i Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the F3i has a range of up to 25 km/charge.