Nyx vs C9 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx C9 Brand Hero Electric Hero Lectro Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 43,999 Range 130 km/charge 25 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V - Charging Time - 3-4 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Hero Lectro C9 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the C9 has a range of up to 25 km/charge.