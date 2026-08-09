In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Hero Electric Flash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Flash Price starts at Rs. 59,640 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Flash has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Nyx vs Flash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Flash
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 59,640
|Range
|130 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|536 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.