Nyx vs Eddy Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Eddy Brand Hero Electric Hero Electric Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 72,000 Range 130 km/charge 85 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V 1.54 Kwh Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge.