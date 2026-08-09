In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Nyx vs Dash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Dash
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|130 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|48 V
|Charging Time
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