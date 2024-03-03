In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Electric Flash Price starts at Rs. 59,640 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours.
Flash has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Flash vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flash
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 59,640
|₹ 84,730
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-