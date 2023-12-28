In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA Price starts at 42,924 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa LA in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less