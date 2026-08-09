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HomeCompare BikesFlash vs Zest 110

Hero Electric Flash vs TVS Zest 110

In 2026 Hero Electric Flash or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at Rs. 59,640 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Flash has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Flash vs Zest 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flash Zest 110
BrandHero ElectricTVS
Price₹ 59,640₹ 70,600
Range85 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity536 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Flash
Hero Electric Flash
LX
₹59,640*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Flash Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Kerb Weight
69 kg103 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
85 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Rear Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.536 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
BulbHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,07382,675
Ex-Showroom Price
59,64070,600
RTO
05,648
Insurance
3,4336,427
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3551,777

Zest 110 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Zest 110 vs Pleasure Plus

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