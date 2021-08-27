HT Auto

Hero Electric Flash vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at Rs. 59,640 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 85 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Flash vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flash Saathi
BrandHero ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 59,640₹ 85,999
Range85 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Flash
Hero Electric Flash
LX
₹59,640*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Kerb Weight
69 kg-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.536 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
BulbLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,07389,860
Ex-Showroom Price
59,64085,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4333,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3551,931

