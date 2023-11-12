In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at 41,557 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less