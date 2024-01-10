In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less