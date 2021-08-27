HT Auto

Hero Electric Flash vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at Rs. 59,640 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 85 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Flash vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Flash Zepop
BrandHero ElectricRowwet
Price₹ 59,640₹ 61,770
Range85 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.7 Hrs.

Flash
Hero Electric Flash
LX
₹59,640*
*Ex-showroom price
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Kerb Weight
69 kg-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.536 kWh72 V/28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
BulbLED
Battery Type
Li-ionlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,07365,338
Ex-Showroom Price
59,64061,770
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4333,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3551,404

