In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at 48,540 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less