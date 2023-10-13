In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the X2 Vogue has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less