In 2026 Hero Electric Flash or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at Rs. 59,640 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Flash up to 85 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Flash vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flash
|Leo
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 59,640
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|85 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|536 kWh
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|3 Hours