In 2026 Hero Electric Flash or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at Rs. 59,640 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Flash has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Flash vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flash
|Dio
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 59,640
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|536 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-