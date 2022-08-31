Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesFlash vs Clix 7S

Hero Electric Flash vs Hero Lectro Clix 7S

In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Hero Lectro Clix 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Flash
Hero Electric Flash
LA
₹42,640*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Clix 7S
Hero Lectro Clix 7S
STD
₹31,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Range
50 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT
Max Speed
25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,99031,000
Ex-Showroom Price
39,99031,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
859666

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Skoda Vision 7S
    Skoda Vision 7S electric concept car unveiled with over 600-km range
    31 Aug 2022
    File photo of fourth-generation Skoda Fabia. (Representational image)
    Skoda Fabia may get fully-electric replacement in coming years: Report
    3 Sept 2022
    (L-R) Simon Madelj, CEO - GEM motors with Sanjeev Vasdev, MD - Flash Electronics
    Flash partners with Slovakia-based GEM motors to manufacture hub motors for EVs
    7 Feb 2023
    Skoda plans to launch six new electric vehicles by 2026. All of them will have different body styles.
    Skoda Elroq, Enyaq iV, Enyaq Coupe and Vision 7S electric cars to launch by 2026
    26 Apr 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     