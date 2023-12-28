In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Electric Flash or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price). The range of Flash up to 50 km/charge and the Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less