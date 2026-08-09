In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Eddy vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Notte125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-