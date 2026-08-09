In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eddy up to 85 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Eddy vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|85 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|72 V
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-